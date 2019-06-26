EMINENCE Signs Worldwide Deal With Extreme Management Group

Extreme Management Group has welcomed the metal band Eminence to the roster. Formed in 1995, Eminence quickly cultivated a strong following in the metal underground scene of their home country and in Europe. The group made its live U.S. debut in the autumn of 2012 during New York’s CMJ Music Marathon, performing on a boat with metal icons Prong.

The band has performed around the world and played in some big festivals like Rock in Rio 2015, Woodstock in Poland, Rock Al Parque Colombia, SXSW in Texas, Red Bull Music in China, Japan, NewZealand, Germany, CZ, Poland, Denmark, Romania, Switzerland, Mexico, USA, Ecuador, Brazil, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, France, UK, Slovenia.

Eminence’s new EP, Minds Apart comes with four never before published new songs. Produced by Eminence's guitarist Alan Wallace and mixed by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Heaven Shall Burn, Moonspell).

The album's art work (Viktor Koen) reflects a clear message: Although we live in a connected world, we are miles apart. People are forgetting to feed their soul and this is causing an awful disillusion.

Upon working with Extreme Management Group, the band said, "We couldn't be happier working with Extreme Management Group to take the band to the next level!" Manager Mark Kloeppel said, "There is some great potential here, and the band has done a great job laying its groundwork."