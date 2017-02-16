EMMURE Release “Flag Of The Beast” Music Video; New Album Due In March

With the release of their seventh full-length record quickly approaching, Emmure have unleashed a brand new music video for their song "Flag Of The Beast", which is featured on the upcoming album, Look At Yourself (out March 3rd on Sharptone Records).

Discussing the process behind the making of the new music video and the concept at the heart of "Flag Of The Beast", Emmure frontman Frankie Palmeri states: "I was very happy with the video we did with Aaron Marsh. He came to me with a vision based off his interpretation of the song, and he brought it completely to life. He wanted to give me an audience that becomes ultra violent or possessed by the lyrics of the song. “Flag Of The Beast” represents the idea that I am in fact some sort of evil deity in some peoples eyes, but on the same coin I am sort of an anti-hero. It is about myself and how I view people that have exited my life or have looked at me like I’m not on the right path. It is about being the epitome of all things that are against the grain. You can hate me if it makes you feel better, but I am not going anywhere."

Frankie also engaged in an insightful Q&A where he discussed subjects pertaining to the new lineup of the band and the production of Look At Yourself. You can view the Q&A, as well as the new music video, below.

Look At Yourself tracklisting:

“You Asked For It”

“Shinjuku Masterlord”

“Smokey”

“Natural Born Killer”

“Flag Of The Beast”

“Ice Man Confessions”

“Russian Hotel Aftermath”

“Call Me Ninib”

“Major Key Alert”

“Turtle In A Hare Machine”

“Torch”

“Derelict”

“Gucci Prison”

“Flag Of The Beast” video:

Q&A:

In addition to the band's new LP, Emmure is about to begin a month long trek in the US as part of the Carry The Flame tour alongside After The Burial.

Speaking about these shows, Frankie comments: "I'm really looking forward to our upcoming U.S tour, and with Look At Yourself dropping midway through the Carry The Flame Tour we will finally be able to open up our set to more songs off the new record. We have been closely guarding this material for the last 6 months, and it is without a doubt some of the best Emmure material to date. You asked for it…and it’s finally here."