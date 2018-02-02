EMMURE Release "Natural Born Killers" Music Video

Emmure have unleashed the pulverizing, new live performance video for "Natural Born Killers", which comes off the group's latest effort, Look At Yourself (Sharptone Records).

Look At Yourself represents a coming of age for Emmure, a new chapter in an aggressive autobiography that stretches back to the band’s very first album, released when Palmeri was barely out of his teens. It’s infused with a brutal self-examination and observation, balancing hate, bile and perseverance, with the tempered experience of a life spent in pursuit of self-reliance and respect, from within and without. It’s expressed in a crushing cacophony of riffs that never fail to super-serve the forward-motion groove of Emmure!