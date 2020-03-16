EMMURE Touch On Suicide Prevention With "Gypsy Disco" Single; Music Video Streaming

Following their late 20019 single “Pigs Ear”, Emmure continues to tease their forthcoming, eighth studio album that’s due out later this year. The band has revealed a video for a crushing new song, “Gypsy Disco". Stream the single here, and watch an official music video below.

Emmure's latest track touches on the subject of suicide prevention, a topic near and dear to the band. If you know someone struggling emotionally with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

The video for “Gypsy Disco” was directed by Eric DiCarlo, who talks about the process: “Working with Frank on this video was a really cool experience. First and foremost, The song kicks ass. This allowed me to shoot/edit pretty aggressively and slam some really intense visuals in your face. Combine that with some narrative (that is both introspective and tells a story of failure) being broadcasted through a form of media and you have yourself a visual representation of Emmure’s new album. I’d also like to note that we ended the video with a direct contact to the suicide hotline for anyone that may relate or feel alone.”