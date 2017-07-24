EMP Label Group Creates Ariescope Music Imprint With Iconic Horror Director / Producer ADAM GREEN

EMP Label Group, the label founded by Megadeth’s David Ellefson, has signed a deal with iconic horror director / writer / producer Adam Green (Hatchet, Holliston) to create ArieScope Records, Green’s own label imprint which will be manufactured, marketed, and distributed by EMP. The imprint label will focus on hard rock and metal acts, as well as the scores and soundtracks for Green’s own film and television projects.

The first release for ArieScope Records will be Ghosts Of Salem, a special live release from Green’s own band Haddonfield, which will be available September 15th on digital, and Friday, October 13th, on limited edition LP.

Haddonfield formed in Green’s hometown of Boston in the late '90s, and became a large regional draw through legendary live performances. Though forced to relegate the band to a side project when his film career took off in the mid 2000s, Green fully reactivated Haddonfield in 2017 after receiving an overwhelming response to two of the band’s songs played during a special live charity broadcast of The Movie Crypt podcast the previous summer. Those tracks, and the rest of a classic band era live recording will be released this fall as Ghosts Of Salem, and Haddonfield will perform live the very next night during this October’s annual Rock And Shock horror and music festival in Worcester, MA.

Green is a cult icon within the horror genre having written and directed ten feature films to date including 2010’s Sundance darling Frozen, 2014’s genre bending and ground breaking Digging Up The Marrow, and the hugely successful Hatchet franchise in which he created the modern day slasher icon, Victor Crowley. Green is also the creator, writer, director, showrunner, and one of the stars of the popular television sitcom Holliston. After an extended hiatus due to the tragic death of main cast member Dave Brockie (Gwar’s Oderus Urungus), Holliston will continue on with its third season next year.

Established in 1998, Green’s production company ArieScope Pictures has been a leader in genre fare for two decades. In addition to producing all of Green’s feature films and television series, ArieScope.com has become a destination site for horror and comedy fans around the world offering over 100 free short films and multiple seasons of original weekly series like Adam Green’s Scary Sleepover and Horrified.

“I’m honored to partner with EMP for this new musical division of ArieScope Pictures,” says Green. “As a lifelong metal and hard rock fan, I’ve always found ways to bring the music and the artists I love into my various film and television projects but I’ve missed performing music myself in a huge way over these last several years. Starting an ArieScope imprint label, bringing Haddonfield back to the forefront, and getting to work with people I admire like David Ellefson and Thom Hazaert is just incredible.”

EMP Operations Manager Thom Hazaert says, "We are huge fans of Adam and his work, and it's truly an honor to be the musical Robin to his Batman. He is a true music fan, and artist, and that said, music is never far from the pulse of his film projects, Holliston, Hatchet etc. We are extremely excited and look forward to bringing you the fruits of this unholy union."

Green is currently finishing his first novel and overseeing new issues of both the Hatchet and Holliston comic book series. His 10th feature film will be released in theaters this fall.