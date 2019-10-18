EMPEROR Are The First Act Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020

70000 Tons Of Metal - The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise - will set sail on January 7, 2020 as it journeys from Miami / Ft. Lauderdale to beautiful Cozumel and back.

Organizers check in with the following update: "Rejoice, for your prayers have finally been answered! The first of 60 world-class artists on board Round X of will be none other than the resplendent Dark Gods of black metal, Emperor!

"Your eyes and ears will rejoice at the magnificent sights and sounds of aphotic anthems twice on board 70000 Tons Of Metal; once on the way to our Caribbean dream destination Cozumel and once on the way back!

"Do not dare to turn your back on us, we have more announcements to “E”ntrance you with..."

60 world class artists will bring 120+ live performances on board the luxurious 154,000ton cruise ship, The Independence Of The Seas. On this life changing adventure you will spend five days and four nights at sea mingling side-by-side with your favorite artists in this incredibly fan-friendly scenario that has no comparison. It’s like having an all-access backstage pass!

Here are the dates and times in which you can begin booking for Round X:

Gold Survivors (who have sailed 3 or more times) can begin booking on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 12 PM, EDT (18:00 CEST).

Silver Survivors (who have sailed 1 or 2 times) can begin booking on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12 PM, EDT (18:00 CEST).

New Sailors will be able to begin booking on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 PM, EDT (18:00 CEST).

For more details click here.