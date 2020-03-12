EMPEROR Cancel Moscow Date Due To Coronavirus Virus And Norwegian Travel Restrictions

The Coronavirus virus (COVID-19) continues to take a terrible toll on travel and the music industry. Black metal legends Emperor have just issued the following cancellation via manager Håkon Grav from Photograve Management:

“Emperor hordes of Russia! The Covid-19 virus is affecting us all in one way or another.

Norway’s government has recommended to avoid international travel at present time, and all Norwegian citizens returning from international travel, will be quarantined at home for 14 days.

This makes flying in reality impossible for the band and crew, and we have no other option than postponing Emperor´s Moscow concert.

We have already rescheduled the show with the promoter, and will return on September 5. Tickets will remain valid for the new date.

Apologies for any inconvenience, we´re looking forward to seeing you soon!”