EMPEROR – Classic Albums Reissued On CD And Vinyl

Eventually there comes a time when the hype about a band becomes superfluous, and their status alone speaks volumes. Such is the case with Emperor, the black metal gods hailing from Telemark, Norway. Emperor has become known as one of the originators of symphonic black metal that Norway is internationally renowned for. All the band’s back catalogue has been re-art worked with full guidance from the band, being carefully restored to how it originally came out as mint pack replicas of each album by Dan Capp Design and illustration to create beautiful CD and vinyl reissues.

The following titles have reissued by Candlelight Records: In The Nightside Eclipse, Emperial Live Ceremony, IX Equilibrium, Live At Wacken Open Air 20006/Live Inferno, and Prometheus – The Discipline Of Fire & Demise. Orders can be placed on Candlelight Records.

1994 full-length debut In The The Nightside Eclipse is available on transparent blue vinyl and CD:

1999’s IX Equilibrium is available on brown vinyl and CD:

2000 live album Emperial Live Ceremony is house in white vinyl and CD:

2001 album Prometheus – The Discipline Of Fire & Demise in on gray vinyl and CD:

Live At Wacken Open Air 2006 and Live Inferno are available on blue vinyl and transparent orange vinyl respectively: