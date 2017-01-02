EMPEROR Confirm 2017 Festival Appearances

Norwegian black metal heavyweights Emperor have announced a handful of European Summer festival appearances - during each of these shows they will be performing the Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk album live - details are as listed:

June

16 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

17 - Graspop - Desssel, Belgium

23 - Tons Of Rock - Halden, Norway

July

1 - Rockfest - Barcelona, Spain

August

3 to 5 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany (exact date and stage tba)

9 to 12 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic (exact date and stage tba)