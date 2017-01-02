EMPEROR Confirm 2017 Festival Appearances
January 2, 2017, an hour ago
Norwegian black metal heavyweights Emperor have announced a handful of European Summer festival appearances - during each of these shows they will be performing the Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk album live - details are as listed:
June
16 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
17 - Graspop - Desssel, Belgium
23 - Tons Of Rock - Halden, Norway
July
1 - Rockfest - Barcelona, Spain
August
3 to 5 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany (exact date and stage tba)
9 to 12 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic (exact date and stage tba)