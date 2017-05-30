EMPEROR - European Summer Festival Schedule For 2017 Finalized

May 30, 2017, an hour ago

Norwegian black metal heavyweights Emperor recently announced a handful of European Summer festival appearances for 2017. The updated and finalized schedule is available below.

During each of these shows Emperor will be performing the Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk album in its entirety.

June
16 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
18 - Graspop - Desssel, Belgium
23 - Tons Of Rock - Halden, Norway

July
1 - Rockfest - Barcelona, Spain

August
4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany 
10 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic

