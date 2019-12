Emperor frontman, Ihsahn, will release the first of two five-track EPs in February. Telemark will be released through Candlelight Records on February 14.

Pre-order the EP here, and watch a music video for "Stridig" below.

Tracklisting:

"Stridig"

"Nord"

"Telemark"

"Rock And Roll Is Dead"

"Wrathchild"

"Stridig" video: