EMPEROR Frontman IHSAHN To Release Pharos EP In September; "Spectre At The Feast" Music Video Streaming

Emperor frontman, Ihsahn, has announced the release of his new EP, Pharos, available on September 11 via Candlelight Records. The first single, "Spectre At The Feast", is out now. You can pre-order the album and get the new single here. A video for the single can be seen below.

Among the tracks on the new EP are covers of Portishead's "Roads", and A-ha's "Manhattan Skyline" (feat. Einar Solberg of Leprous).

Pharos EP tracklisting:

"Losing Altitude"

"Spectre At The Feast"

"Pharos"

"Roads" (Portishead)

"Manhattan Skyline" (A-Ha) featuring Einar Solberg of Leprous

"Spectre At The Feast" video: