EMPEROR Live At Hellfest 2014; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Black metal pioneers, Emperor, took the stage during the 2014 edition of France's Hellfest, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their In The Nightside Eclipse album. You can now watch the full performance below.

Setlist:

Intro

"Into The Infinity Of Thoughts"

"The Burning Shadows Of Silence"

"Cosmic Keys To My Creations & Times"

"Beyond The Great Vast Forest"

"Towards The Pantheon"

"The Majesty Of The Nightsky"

"I Am The Black Wizards"

"Inno A Satana"

Encore:

"Ancient Queen"

"Wrath Of The Tyrant"