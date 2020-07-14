EMPEROR Live At Hellfest 2014; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

July 14, 2020, 16 minutes ago

news black death rarities emperor

EMPEROR Live At Hellfest 2014; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Black metal pioneers, Emperor, took the stage during the 2014 edition of France's Hellfest, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their In The Nightside Eclipse album. You can now watch the full performance below.

Setlist:

Intro
"Into The Infinity Of Thoughts"
"The Burning Shadows Of Silence"
"Cosmic Keys To My Creations & Times"
"Beyond The Great Vast Forest"
"Towards The Pantheon"
"The Majesty Of The Nightsky"
"I Am The Black Wizards"
"Inno A Satana"

Encore:
"Ancient Queen"
"Wrath Of The Tyrant"



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

Latest Reviews