EMPEROR Live At Hellfest 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

ARTE Concert has released footage of Norwegian black metal legends, Emperor, performing at Hellfest 2019 in Clisson, France on June 23. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Alsvartr (The Oath)"

"Ye Entrancemperium"

"Thus Spake The Nightspirit"

"Ensorcelled By Khaos"

"The Loss And Curse Of Reverence"

"The Acclamation Of Bonds"

"With Strength I Burn"

Encore:

"Towards The Pantheon"

"I Am The Black Wizards"

"Inno a Satana"

Speaking with Loud TV at Hellfest 2019, Emperor frontman Ihsahn discussed the possibility of Emperor recording new material, saying once again that it won't happen.

Ihsahn: "As you know, Emperor developed, at some point, I ended up making more and more of the music and eventually I did all the music. We'd rather stop at the level where we were all creatively involved, rather than doing it for keeping the logo or for any of those reasons. At this point, there's so much nostalgia attached to what we do, and we've been in the privileged position that people have developed similar relationships to these old songs that we did, as we are fans, to other bands. It's a very humbling position to be in. If you turned it around, what kind of Emperor could we possibly do? We should make something that sounds like old Emperor, or should we do something like Emperor would sound today? If it was up to me, Emperor would sound like my solo records because that's how I write metal. It's kind of a lose-lose thing. The whole point of black metal, people want something that is real and has integrity of what it is."

Emperor have announced a joint tour in Japan with Deafheaven for November. A tour trailer is streaming below. Find tickets at this location.

Dates:

November

13 - Osaka, Japan - Namba Hatch

14 - Tokyo, Japan - Tsutaya O-East

15 - Tokyo, Japan - Tsutaya O-East