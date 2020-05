May 19, 2020, an hour ago

Professionally filmed footage shot at Emperor's Tokyo, Japan concert on November 15, 2019 is available for streaming below:

Ihsahn released the first of two five-track solo EPs back in February. Details below.

Tracklisting:

"Stridig"

"Nord"

"Telemark"

"Rock And Roll Is Dead"

"Wrathchild"

"Rock And Roll Is Dead":

"Stridig" video: