EMPEROR - Official Vinyl Boxes Unveiled

As previously reported, Emperor’s legendary catalog has been reissued on CD and vinyl by Candlelight Records including: In The Nightside Eclipse, Emperial Live Ceremony, IX Equilibrium, Live At Wacken Open Air 20006/Live Inferno, and Prometheus – The Discipline Of Fire & Demise.

Manager Håkon Grav of Photograve Management has unveiled the official boxes (designed by Grav and Travis Smith) that the vinyl can be stored in.





“The boxes were designed as top-load to keep the records easy-access with such a heavy item,” Grav describes. “You pull the top off, and the LP spines are facing up.

The inner box has a V-notch carved into either side for easy-access in removing records from the box.

Each box contains two glued-together pieces of interlocked 1,5mm heavy board. That means all of the sides are protected by 6mm (1/4 of an inch) of heavy board stock with a small buffer of air between the inner and outer box.

The top and bottom were later fortified with removable pieces of hard-mounted foam for extra cushion along the spines.

The boxes are wrapped in the highest quality anti-scratch matte lamination coating, printed once with a full flood black then dried then printed again one-by-one with a silver-only print. This was done in order to achieve silver shading, as the artwork is not a full-flood 100% print and exists in various percentages of silver.

The outer box front-print is by Gustave Doré, as well as the four sides of the inner box. The art from the inner box came from files obtained from Stephen O'Malley - founding member of Sunn O))) and the main visual artist for Emperor during their heyday. I had access to his reference files from when he built the artwork for Anthems and IX Equilibrium, and these were (mostly) rejected art pieces from that period.

It was an expensive, laborious, and experimental (for us) process to achieve the correct user-friendly, easy-access, well-fortified structure with correctly laid out and displayed printing. It took more than a few tries.

The box build, style, and specifications were created specifically for this project. A collaboration between myself, Seempieces | Illustration & Design by Travis Smith, and the plant.”

