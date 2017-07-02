EMPEROR Perform First Ever Show In Spain At Rockfest Barcelona 2017; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
July 2, 2017, an hour ago
Norwegian metal legends Emperor played Spain for the first time in their career on July 1st at Rockfest Barcelona 2017. Fan-filmed video is available below.
Norwegian black metal heavyweights Emperor recently announced a handful of European Summer festival appearances for 2017. During each of these shows Emperor will be performing the Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk album in its entirety.
August
4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
10 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic