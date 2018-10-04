EMPEROR - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Bloodstock 2018 Show Posted

On August 10th, Emperor performed at Bloodtsock 2018 at Catton Hall Park in Walton upon Trent, England. Pro-shot video of their entire show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Alsvartr (The Oath)"

"Ye Entrancemperium"

"Thus Spake the Nightspirit"

"Ensorcelled by Khaos"

"The Loss and Curse of Reverence"

"The Acclamation of Bonds"

"With Strength I Burn"

"The Wanderer"

"I Am the Black Wizards"

"Inno a Satana"

Emperor frontman Ihsahn recently sat down with the UK's Kerrang! and opened up about the early years of Norwegian Black Metal and its effect on the recording of the band's 1997 album, Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk.

Ihsahn performed the Emperor song "I Am The Black Wizards" during his concert in Melbourne, Australia back in May. Video of the performance, courtesy of Andrew Haug Radio, can be seen below: