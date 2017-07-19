EMPEROR To Headline Metalmania Festival 2018

Metalmania, the biggest indoor metal festival in Eastern Europe, returns to Spodek Hall in Katowice, Poland on April 7th, 2018. The 24th edition of this iconic festival will be headlined by Norwegian extreme metal legends, Emperor. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, August 9th. Limited promo tickets are available through August 8th from shop.metalmind.com.pl

Emperor is widely regarded as one of the most influential black metal bands. The group was founded in 1991 by Ihsahn and Samoth. They disbanded in 2001 following the release of their fourth album, Prometheus - The Discipline of Fire & Demise. Ihsahn started a solo career under his own name, whereas Samoth and Trym Torson concentrated on the project Zyklon. They reunited periodically between 2005 - 2014. In late 2016 it was announced that Emperor would reunite again for a special set of performances to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second studio album, Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk. This legendary album cemented Emperor’s reputation as the flag bearers of black metal and is still recognized as one of the most influential in this genre. The band will perform a very special set at Metalmania Festival.



Metalmania Festival, one of the most important musical events of 20178, a real treat for metal maniacs. One day, two stages, several bands from all around the world and thousands of fans.

Emperor are playing a handful of European festivals this summer. During each of these shows the band will be performing the Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk album in its entirety. Remaining dates below.

August

4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

10 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic