EMPERORS AND ELEPHANTS Release Sophomore Album Moth

Emperors And Elephants is a hard-driving, modern heavy rock band from Chicago, Illinois. The unique vibe and sound of the band gives E&E a strong identity, which led directly to signing with Pavement Entertainment.

Over time, Emperors Aand Elephants became a solid touring machine, its popularity soaring at every turn. Unfortunately, tragedy struck on the evening of August 13th, 2016, in Savage, Minnesota, when Jeff Windisch, lead guitarist and founding member, suffered a massive heart attack and passed away.

After taking some much needed time to recover and heal from the devastating loss, the band decided to honor Jeff by keeping Emperors And Elephants alive. Long-time friend Anthony Modica stepped up to the plate and became a permanent member of E&E as lead guitar. Banding together, they have completed their highly anticipated follow-up album “Moth.” The album hits shelves today, March 17th.

“Porcelain Kiss” video: