EMPLOYED TO SERVE Release "Harsh Truth" Single And Music Video

Employed To Serve - the fast-rising UK collective who've staked their claim in heavy music's future through consistent ferocious live shows, acclaimed studio recordings plus the desire to give a voice to a disillusioned generation - recently signed a worldwide deal with Spinefarm Records, a Universal Music Group label.

The band have now released the new single and video, "Harsh Truth", featured on their upcoming Spinefarm debut, Eternal Forward Motion, out May 10th.

"In 2017, 5,821 suicides were registered in the UK and is the second leading cause of death among 15-29 year olds. These statistics are staggering, but all is not lost as there has been a decline in attempts thanks to the work of charities such as Samaritans," said singer Justine Jones. "Lyrically, 'Harsh Truth' is an anthem for the ill-represented masses who are struggling behind the veil of positive social media posts. The world is a better place with you in it, so stay alive and seek help as it’s always there."

Help is available here.