EMPLOYED TO SERVE - UK Collective Signs Worldwide Deal With Spinefarm Records; New Album Due In Spring 2019

Employed To Serve - the fast-rising UK collective who've staked their claim in heavy music's future through consistent ferocious live shows, acclaimed studio recordings plus the desire to give a voice to a disillusioned generation - have signed a worldwide deal with Spinefarm Records, a Universal Music Group label.

Formed in 2012, this young five-piece already have two full-length outings to their name, along with a series of EPs and singles. 2015 saw the release of the Greyer Than You Remember album, with the award-winning The Warmth Of A Dying Sun following two years later. The band appeared at a number of European festivals (Download, Graspop, Boomtown, With Full Force, Lowlands, and more) and toured with the likes of Stick To Your Guns, Counterparts, Stray From The Path, Milk Teeth, Rolo Tomassi, and Black Peaks.

Both live and on record, ETS make the point that no-compromise sonics and well-crafted songs can readily occupy the same heavy space, and their forthcoming studio album - set for release next spring and the first under the new Spinefarm deal - will venture even further down this path: an anthemically heavy statement of intent underpinned by positive, self-belief themes, and the struggle to break away from the mediocre and the mundane.