EMPRESS Unleash "Your Prize" Lyric Video

Newcomers on the Quebec metal scene, Empress has released their first single "Your Prize". Led by the cristallin voice of Karina Charbonnier, and epic guitar work courtesy of Fred Riverin and Dave Bergeron, "Your Prize" is a metal ballad meant to please fans of Epica, Evergrey and Tristania. Check out the official lyric video:

Empress began working on their first EP with Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Vise Versa) at Woodward Studios in May 2017.

(Photo by Alexis Bourdages-Chabot)