EMPYREAN THRONE Announce U.S. Dates With WOLF KING

Southern California’s chaos-worshipping symphonic black metal horde, Empyrean Throne, have announced an anticipated run of shows this December as they head to Texas for the annual Christmassacre Festival.



“We are excited to finally have the opportunity to bring our Omega Ritualis to the southern territories of the United States. This “Meridional Crusade” will also mark the first tour Empyrean Throne will undertake with our debut record Chaosborne in hand,” states singer Andrew Knudsen. “To celebrate Chaosborne’s maiden voyage, we will be joined on the road by our fellow carnal brethren of the war-breast known as Wolf King. Wolf King is a gruesome act unto their own, uncompromising in both fury and fervor. Now officially inducted among the ranks of Prosthetic Records, we are honored to share the stage alongside our hardworking comrades. Our combined arms campaign will strike at the heart of Houston, Texas where we will bring the message of Chaosborne to this year’s Christmassacre Fest featuring black metal juggernauts Thy Antichrist. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude for this opportunity for all the hard work put in by our manager Mark Müller and the EMG staff, booking agents (Satellite Touring and Continental Concerts), and the continued support from Marco Barbieri and the M-Theory Audio crew. We look forward to forging new alliances and bringing new disciples under our banner over the course of this glorious journey. The March Ov Chaos has begun!”

Empyrean Throne’s recently released full-length, Chaosborne, produced by Mick Kenney (Anaal Nathrakh, Motionless in White), is a testament to the infernal depths of Black Metal and higher unto the celestial realm of orchestral concert music.

Telling the story of a hapless Templar knight in medieval Europe and his subsequent decent into the realm of Chaos, the album offers eleven solemn hymns to unbecoming, with the searing Black Flame of illumination and wrath burning brighter than ever before in the hearts of those who have created it, the members of the Order themselves.

Dates:

November

4 – Temecula, CA – The Boiler Room

21 – Las Vegas, NV – Dive Bar

30 – Santa Ana, CA – Malone’s

December

10 – Flagstaff, AZ – The Green Room

11 – Albuquerque, NM – Burt’s Tiki Lounge

13 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

14 – Dallas, TX – Tomcats West

15 – McAllen, TX – Recuerdos

16 – Tumbleweeds, TX – Christmassacre Fest

17 – Big Springs, TX – Desert Flower Art Bar

20 – W. Hollywood, CA – The Viper Room

22 – Modesto, CA – The Other Place

23 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick