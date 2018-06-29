EMPYREAN THRONE Confirm Tour Dates with CARACH ANGREN

Southern California-based symphonic black metal group Empyrean Throne will support Dutch occultists Carach Angren on the Western leg of their fall tour. Dates are listed below.

The performances mark Empyrean Throne's first extensive run of dates since the group terrorized the West Coast with Wolf King last December. Since then, the band has continued to perform frequently in their native California, but the Carach Angren tour will reintroduce Empyrean Throne to audiences in the Northwest and Southwest.

Says vocalist Andrew Knudsen, “We in Empyrean Throne are beyond excited to have the opportunity to be a part of Carach Angren’s first US headlining tour. Carach Angren has always delivered a unique and fresh take on the symphonic black metal genre, which has been both invigorating and inspiring to us musicians and artists. We are equally excited to be performing alongside Mors Principium Est and Wolfheart on the west coast leg of this October campaign. Both bands pull no punches and push the boundaries of extreme metal. We cannot wait to share our debut album Chaosborne in company with this prestigious lineup!”

Dates:

9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur

10 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater

11 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

12 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

13 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

16 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red