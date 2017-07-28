EMPYREAN THRONE Releases "Sed Nomini Tuo Da Gloriam" Video

California based symphonic black metal artists Empyrean Throne have released the music video for their song "Sed Nomini Tuo Da Gloriam" off their upcoming debut album Chaosborne, out August 11th on M-Theory Audio. The video for "Sed Nomini Tuo Da Gloriam" was directed by Matt Zane (Zakk Wylde, John 5, Dope) and can be seen below.

"'Sed Nomini Tuo Da Gloriam' is the catalyst for our narrative arc within our album Chaosborne," says vocalist Andrew Knudsen. "The song encompasses the legendary Battle of Montgisard during the 10th century Ayyubid-Crusader War. We wanted to bring the horrors of that battle to life with our story’s main character, Mathias, an idealistic Templar. Within the song, his worldview is shattered, as he is utterly unprepared for the ensuing madness upon the killing fields of Montgisard in addition to the true nature of his brothers among his knightly order. We also wanted to explore that darkness that lurks within mankind, what we call the 'Shadow Self.' Director Matt Zane and I talked about how we wanted to bring these concepts to life, while showing the struggle of a Templar confronted with the consequences of the Crusades as he is tormented by the souls of the vanquished. Zane and the rest of the cast and crew were an absolute pleasure to work with. We couldn’t have been more pleased with the end product. We hope you enjoy the latest offering from our debut album, Chaosborne."

Empyrean Throne's debut album Chaosborne was produced by Mick Kenney (Anaal Nathrakh) and features artwork by Valadislav Kutusov.

Tracklisting:

"The Twilight Order"

"Sed Nomini Tuo Da Gloriam"

"Usurping The Obsidian God"

"And None Shall Rise…"

"The Devouring Mark"

"From The Mouth Ov The Black Icons"

"Stormrite Ascension"

"Chaosborne"

"Haereticus Stellarum Part I"

"Haereticus Stellarum Part II"

"Follow The Plaguelord Part II: The Harbinger Ov Pestilence"

Empyrean Throne have also released a lyric video for the single "And None Shall Rise" from their upcoming debut album Chaosborne. The lyric video was produced by Scott Rudd (Opeth, Fear Factory).