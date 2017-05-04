EMPYREAN THRONE Sign With M-Theory Audio; Debut Album Due This Summer

Southern California’s Empyrean Throne have signed with M-Theory Audio. The group's debut album, Chaosborne - produced by Mick Kenney of Anaal Nathrakh - will be released this summer. More information about the recording will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Over the past five years, Empyrean Throne, who describe themselves as a “clandestine order of Chaos-Gnostic black metal practitioners,” has built a steady regional following through theatrical performances alongside the likes of Nile, Overkill, Kataklysm, Aborted and Cattle Decapitation, as well as two West Coast tours of their own. In addition, their 2013 debut EP Demonseed and subsequent digital singles (including a cover of Behemoth's “Ov Fire And The Void”) have hinted at the promise that's on full display on Chaosborne.

Late last year, the group unveiled a video for the Chaosborne track “Haereticus Stellarum Part II”. Brimming with the venom and hatred one would expect from titans like Watain and reinforced by haunting chants and invocations more akin to bands like Batushka, “Haereticus Stellarum Part II” delivers a sonic flogging from start to finish and shows that Empyrean Throne are able to simultaneously wield the blades of both the raw elements of traditional black metal and experimental orchestral music, a feat few modern bands can accomplish. The video, which offers a glimpse into the ritualistic practices of the Gnostic order, can be seen below:

Featuring a burgeoning roster that includes such notable acts as Nomadic Folk Metal group Tengger Cavalry, Pagan metal warriors Helsott and doom / psychedelic outfit Blackfinger (featuring former Trouble vocalist Eric Wagner), M-Theory Audio is the new label helmed by Marco Barbieri, former president of Century Media Records and Nuclear Blast America.

Says Empyrean Throne vocalist Andrew Knudsen, “Marco is a man of vision, and his continuing hard work and achievements in the music industry are a testament to this. His excitement and enthusiasm for what our Order hopes to achieve and cultivate is what we have been searching for in a label. We are hungry for the growth Marco has planned for us and are ready to carve a path of sonic destruction across the face of the extreme music scene. We’re both honored and humbled to join Marco and the M-Theory ranks for the release of Chaosborne.”

Adds Barbieri, “Empyrean Throne came to my attention when I noticed the 'Haereticus' video. It blew me away that such a promising visual band with top-notch production and a high-quality concept video were planning to self-release their album. After some research and conversations with the band and Mark Muller at Extreme Management Group, I knew I had to join the team and help further spread the good word. I'm very excited about the potential of these guys and look forward towards the future."

In the coming weeks, Empyrean Throne will play several high-profile shows in the Western US. More dates will be announced shortly.

Tour dates:

May

6 - Rites ov Ascension II Festival - Laguna Niguel, CA

19 - Adrenaline - Las Vegas, NV (with Shining, Revenge, Wolvhammer)

20 - Complex - Los Angeles, CA (with Shining, Revenge, Wolvhammer)

26 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA (with Taake)

July

30 - Viper Room - Los Angeles, CA (with Helsott, Apothesary, Sicocis)