EMPYREAN THRONE To Tour North America With KALMAH And VREID

Southern California-based symphonic black metal group, Empyrean Throne, will continue to support their M-Theory Audio debut, Chaosborne, by supporting Kalmah on the Finnish melodic death metal group's first-ever American tour this spring. A complete list of the groups' upcoming shows together - which will also feature Norwegian black n' rollers Vreid - appears below.

“We are honored to have been given the opportunity to join forces with both Kalmah and Vreid for the Heroes To Us North American Tour next month,” says Empyrean Throne vocalist Andrew Knudsen. “This will be Kalmah’s first appearance in the United States, which makes this upcoming campaign all the more special. This will also be Empyrean Throne's first time flying the banner of Chaos over the eastern half of the US, as well as our first appearances in Canada. Both Kalmah and Vreid are masters of their craft and seasoned touring veterans. We are eager to forge new alliances with our European counterparts as we embark on what’s shaping up to be a glorious 2019 crusade!”

Tour dates:

April

17 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

18 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

19 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red also w/ Uada, Wormwitch & Cloak

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat

21 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

25 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

26 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies w/ Exmortus

28 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

29 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

May

1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage