EMPYREAN THRONE To Tour North America With KALMAH And VREID
March 25, 2019, 2 hours ago
Southern California-based symphonic black metal group, Empyrean Throne, will continue to support their M-Theory Audio debut, Chaosborne, by supporting Kalmah on the Finnish melodic death metal group's first-ever American tour this spring. A complete list of the groups' upcoming shows together - which will also feature Norwegian black n' rollers Vreid - appears below.
“We are honored to have been given the opportunity to join forces with both Kalmah and Vreid for the Heroes To Us North American Tour next month,” says Empyrean Throne vocalist Andrew Knudsen. “This will be Kalmah’s first appearance in the United States, which makes this upcoming campaign all the more special. This will also be Empyrean Throne's first time flying the banner of Chaos over the eastern half of the US, as well as our first appearances in Canada. Both Kalmah and Vreid are masters of their craft and seasoned touring veterans. We are eager to forge new alliances with our European counterparts as we embark on what’s shaping up to be a glorious 2019 crusade!”
Tour dates:
April
17 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
18 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
19 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red also w/ Uada, Wormwitch & Cloak
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat
21 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
25 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
26 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies w/ Exmortus
28 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
29 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
May
1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage