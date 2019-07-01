EMPYRIA Joins SCRAPE Records; “Divided” Lyric Video Streaming

Canadian prog/power metal act Empyria has signed with SCRAPE Records for the release of their new mini-album Divided; out July 16th. This is the band’s first release since 2009’s The Long Road Home. Order the album on Bandcamp.

Divided features five tracks plus two bonus songs re-recorded from their 1996 record Behind Closed Doors with Phil Leite on vocals for the first time.

Tracklisting:

“Dark Skies (MH-370)”

“Divided”

“The Test Of Time”*

“Open Skies 1990 (Outro)”*

“Beyond The Doors”

“The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown)”

*bonus tracks

“Divided” lyric video: