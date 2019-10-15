EMPYRIA Streaming “Dark Skies (MH-370)” Lyric Video

Prog-metal veterans Empyria have released a lyric video for the song “Dark Skies (MH-370)”, which can be viewed below. The track is taken from the band's eight studio album Divided, which was released in July 2019 via SCRAPE Records.

Guitarist and songwriter Mike Kischnick stated about “Dark Skies (MH-370)”: "The song’s lyrics were written as a memoriam to Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-370, which disappeared in March 2014 and is considered one of the greatest aviation mysteries of all time.”

Order the album on Bandcamp.

Divided features five tracks plus two bonus songs re-recorded from their 1996 record Behind Closed Doors with Phil Leite on vocals for the first time.

“Divided” lyric video: