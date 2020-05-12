ENCHANTED – Dance The Marble Naked To Receive CD Reissue In July

Enchantment's 1994 doom metal classic Dance The Marble Naked is receiving its first U.S. CD pressing since Century Media's 1994 release. For the first time ever, it will include the band’s 1993 demo A Tear For Young Eloquence, in its entirety. 26 years ago the band released their debut album and were never heard from again. The follow-up never materialized and the band faded into oblivion. But for doom metal fans, that solitary release remained a steadfast classic of the genre. The inclusion of the original demo tracks will give fans a glimpse into the history of a band that would rapidly mature its sound between 1993 and 1994. With the renewed interest in their past, the band is active again. Will the world finally get to hear the sophomore effort that never was? Stay tuned!

Both CD and Cassette will release worldwide on Transcending Records on July 3, 2020. Preorders available here.

Tracklisting:

“Kneading With Honey”

“My Oceans Vast”

“The Touch Of A Crown”

“Carve Me In Sand”

“Summer For The Dames”

“God Send”

“Of Acorns That Gather”

“Meadows”

“Yearning Antethesis (Intro)” (Bonus track)

“God Send” (Bonus track)

“Lusus Naturae” (Bonus track)

“Amidst The Mourning Wake” (Bonus track)

“In Articulo Mortis Cogito Ergo Sum” (Bonus track)