END Featuring Members Of MISERY SIGNALS, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, COUNTERPARTS And More Release "Necessary Death" Music Video

Underground hardcore supergroup, End, has debuted a music video for their track "Necessary Death". Directed by Bobby Bates, this is the second music video the band has released. End released a music video for "Love Let Me Die" in September, also directed by Bobby Bates. Watch both clips below.

The debut EP, From The Unforgiving Arms Of God, came out back in September via Good Fight Music on limited edition 12" vinyl and digital formats.

The group comments: "End started as an homage to those darker classic 90s hardcore records we grew up listening to. A lot of the influence and attitude towards heavy music that we've incorporated into our other projects over the years stemmed from this era, so it was fun to go full on into that territory and make a destructive record.”

Their 6-song debut EP From The Unforgiving Arms Of God was produced, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio.

End is a collaboration of members from Fit For An Autopsy, Counterparts, Misery Signals, Reign Supreme, and Structures, playing heavy hardcore that influenced End from their youth.

Tracklisting:

"Chewing Glass"

"Usurper"

"Love Let Me Die"

"From The Unforgiving Arms Of God"

"Necessary Death"

"Survived By Nothing"

"Necessary Death" video:

"Love Let Me Die" video:

Purchase here.

(Photo - Bobby Bates)