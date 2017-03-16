ENDEZZMA Release Second Video Trailer For The Arcane Abyss Album

Norwegian black metallers, Endezzma, have released a second video trailer for their upcoming album, The Arcane Abyss, which is set for release via Pulverised Records on March 31st in CD digipak, gatefold LP and digital formats. The video can be seen below.

Endezzma's distinctive sound has all the aggression of old school black metal with icy overtones that merge together to create what the band describes as "Nekro Requiems". Formed in 2006 by Morten Shax and the late Trondr Nefas (Urgehal, Beastcraft, Vulture Lord), Endezzma's lineup comprises Shax on vocals, Malphas (Beastcraft, Carpathian Forest, Svarttjern) on lead guitar, Nihil on rhythm guitar, Skriu (ex-Blood Red Throne live) on drums and Aske (Byrdi) on bass.

The Arcane Abyss will be Endezzma's second full-length album, and the follow up to the band's 2012 debut album, Erotik Nekrosis. Recorded at Gravlund Studio, and mastered by Tore Stjerna at the Necromorbus Studio (Watain, Repugnant, Tribulation, etc.), the album features artwork by Remember The Fallen Artworks.

Tracklisting:

“Malferno”

“The Arcane Abyss”

“Gates Of Mephisto”

“Morbus Divina”

“Sick Kulta Lucifer”

“Serpent Earth”

“Esoterisk Mystagon”

“A Grave So Deep”

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2: