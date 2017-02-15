ENDEZZMA Set To Release EP Featuring Last Track Written By URGEHAL’s Trondr Nefas

With the release of their sophomore full-length album set for March, Norwegian black metallers Endezzma will release a limited edition 7" EP on February 24th. Aside from showcasing a track from the new album, the B Side of the EP features the exclusive track "Black Tempest", which is the last song written by Urgehal frontman Trondr Nefas before his death. Drums on the track are performed by Beastcraft bassist and former Tsjuder drummer Desecrator.

Titled Morbus Divina, the EP was recorded at the Gravlund Studio , with mastering duties performed by Tore Stjerna at the Necromorbus Studio (Watain, Repugnant, Tribulation). Artwork on the two-track EP is by Remember The Fallen Artworks.

Morbus Divina will be released on Pulverised Records in a limited edition of 500 copies world-wide, with 100 on transparent yellow vinyl and 100 on transparent red vinyl. The remaining 300 copies will be on standard black vinyl.

Tracklisting:

“Morbus Divina”

“Black Tempest”

“Morbus Divina”: