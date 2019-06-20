ENDSEEKER Finish Recording Sophomore Album; "Spiritual Euphoria" 7" Due In July; Includes MEGADETH Cover

Hamburg, Germany-based death metal act, Endseeker, have just finished tracking their upcoming new album, which is set to be released on September 13. They have teamed up once again with Flesh Hammer Prophecy (2017) producer Eike Freese (Heaven Shall Burn, Deep Purple, Gamma Ray). The album was recorded at Chameleon Studios in Hamburg, and was described as "a painless, pleasurable process for all." More details on the new album shortly.

For now, they announce the release of a 7" as a harbinger for bigger things to come. July 12 will see the release of "Spiritual Euphoria" with the title track on the A-side and a vinyl-exclusive cover of Megadeth's "Symphony Of Destruction" on side B.

The 7" is strictly limited to 333 copies: 222 black and 111 yellow . The latter version will be available exclusively through Metal Blade's new Kingsroad webshop, here.

Check out a video teaser for "Spiritual Euphoria" below:

Lineup:

Lenny - Vocals

Jury - Guitars

Ben - Guitars

Eggert - Bass

Kummer - Drums