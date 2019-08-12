ENDSEEKER Premier "Cure" Music Video

Hamburg, Germany-based death metal act, Endseeker, have released a video for "Cure", a track from their upcoming album The Harvest, out via Metal Blade on September 13. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the new album here.

Pre-orders for the album are available in a number of formats:

- Ltd. Digi-CD w/bonustrack

- 180 g black vinyl

- Dead gold marbled vinyl (ltd. 300)

- Light grey/blue marbled vinyl (ltd. 200)

- Black/white splatter vinyl (ltd. 100/Kingsroad exclusive)

- Cool grey marbled vinyl (ltd. 100/US-exclusive)

Endseeker worked once again with Eike Freese (Heaven Shall Burn, Deep Purple, Gamma Ray), the same producer behind their 2017 debut album Flesh Hammer Prophecy. The album was laid down at Chameleon Studios, Hamburg, and it was described as "a painless, pleasurable process for all." Everything on The Harvest feels natural, the songs flowing freely without being predictable, and doing the maximum amount of damage as they thunder from the speakers.

The band adds: "The new album provides a lot of diversity and surprises. The vocals are varied and the melodies are catchy, but it's still far away from mainstream. You can hear the influential heritage but we hopefully also added some new and relevant flavor to it."

The album's release in September, which coincides with traditional harvest seasons, which was a source of inspiration for the record. "It's where nature starts to shut down. Fruits ripen, fields get mowed down, people and animals start to prepare for winter by storing stocks. It's a time of death. Leaves fall off the trees, hibernation is coming closer, the days get shorter and soon everything turns grey. It's almost magical to see how everything seemingly dies just to resurrect in spring to fulfill another whole spin. These are strong images that are closely related to our vision of death metal, nothing is as cruel and fascinating as nature, and the lyrics are based mainly - but not only - on nature topics."

The Harvest tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Pulse"

"Cure"

"Spiritual Euphoria"

"Whores Of War"

"The Harvest"

"Epitome Of Decadence"

"Immortalized"

"Vicious Devourer"

"Symphony Of Destruction" (Bonus)

"Cure" video:

"Spiritual Euphoria" video:

Endseeker lineup:

Lenny - Vocals

Jury - Guitars

Ben - Guitars

Eggert - Bass

Kummer - Drums