April 30, 2020, 39 minutes ago

news black death endseeker

ENDSEEKER Release "Pulse" Guitar Playthrough Video

Hamburg, Germany-based death metal act, Endseeker, have released a guitar playthrough video for "Pulse", a track from their new album, The Harvest, out now via Metal Blade Records. Watch below:

Order the album here, and find a full audio stream below.

The Harvest tracklisting:

"Parasite"
"Pulse"
"Cure"
"Spiritual Euphoria"
"Whores Of War"
"The Harvest"
"Epitome Of Decadence"
"Immortalized"
"Vicious Devourer"
"Symphony Of Destruction" (Bonus)

Album stream:

"Cure" video:

"Spiritual Euphoria" video:

Endseeker lineup:

Lenny - Vocals
Jury - Guitars
Ben - Guitars
Eggert - Bass
Kummer - Drums



