ENDSEEKER Release "Pulse" Guitar Playthrough Video

Hamburg, Germany-based death metal act, Endseeker, have released a guitar playthrough video for "Pulse", a track from their new album, The Harvest, out now via Metal Blade Records. Watch below:

Order the album here, and find a full audio stream below.

The Harvest tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Pulse"

"Cure"

"Spiritual Euphoria"

"Whores Of War"

"The Harvest"

"Epitome Of Decadence"

"Immortalized"

"Vicious Devourer"

"Symphony Of Destruction" (Bonus)

Album stream:

"Cure" video:

"Spiritual Euphoria" video:

Endseeker lineup:

Lenny - Vocals

Jury - Guitars

Ben - Guitars

Eggert - Bass

Kummer - Drums