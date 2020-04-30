ENDSEEKER Release "Pulse" Guitar Playthrough Video
April 30, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Hamburg, Germany-based death metal act, Endseeker, have released a guitar playthrough video for "Pulse", a track from their new album, The Harvest, out now via Metal Blade Records. Watch below:
Order the album here, and find a full audio stream below.
The Harvest tracklisting:
"Parasite"
"Pulse"
"Cure"
"Spiritual Euphoria"
"Whores Of War"
"The Harvest"
"Epitome Of Decadence"
"Immortalized"
"Vicious Devourer"
"Symphony Of Destruction" (Bonus)
Album stream:
"Cure" video:
"Spiritual Euphoria" video:
Endseeker lineup:
Lenny - Vocals
Jury - Guitars
Ben - Guitars
Eggert - Bass
Kummer - Drums