ENDSEEKER - The Harvest Track-By-Track, Part 1; Video
October 10, 2019, 37 minutes ago
Hamburg, Germany-based death metal act, Endseeker, recently released their new album, The Harvest, via Metal Blade Records. Part 1 of a track-by-track video series can be seen below:
Order the album here, and find a full audio stream below.
The album is available in the following formats:
- Ltd. Digi-CD w/bonustrack
- 180 g black vinyl
- Dead gold marbled vinyl (ltd. 300)
- Light grey/blue marbled vinyl (ltd. 200)
- Black/white splatter vinyl (ltd. 100/Kingsroad exclusive)
- Cool grey marbled vinyl (ltd. 100/US-exclusive)
The Harvest tracklisting:
"Parasite"
"Pulse"
"Cure"
"Spiritual Euphoria"
"Whores Of War"
"The Harvest"
"Epitome Of Decadence"
"Immortalized"
"Vicious Devourer"
"Symphony Of Destruction" (Bonus)
Album stream:
"Cure" video:
"Spiritual Euphoria" video:
Endseeker lineup:
Lenny - Vocals
Jury - Guitars
Ben - Guitars
Eggert - Bass
Kummer - Drums