ENDSEEKER - The Harvest Track-By-Track, Part 1; Video

Hamburg, Germany-based death metal act, Endseeker, recently released their new album, The Harvest, via Metal Blade Records. Part 1 of a track-by-track video series can be seen below:

Order the album here, and find a full audio stream below.

The album is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Digi-CD w/bonustrack

- 180 g black vinyl

- Dead gold marbled vinyl (ltd. 300)

- Light grey/blue marbled vinyl (ltd. 200)

- Black/white splatter vinyl (ltd. 100/Kingsroad exclusive)

- Cool grey marbled vinyl (ltd. 100/US-exclusive)

The Harvest tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Pulse"

"Cure"

"Spiritual Euphoria"

"Whores Of War"

"The Harvest"

"Epitome Of Decadence"

"Immortalized"

"Vicious Devourer"

"Symphony Of Destruction" (Bonus)

Album stream:

"Cure" video:

"Spiritual Euphoria" video:

Endseeker lineup:

Lenny - Vocals

Jury - Guitars

Ben - Guitars

Eggert - Bass

Kummer - Drums