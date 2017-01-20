ENEMY REMAINS Release No Faith In Humanity Album; Full Stream Available

Global Music Award-winning heavy metal group, Enemy Remains, have released their new album, No Faith In Humanity. A full album stream can be found below.

No Faith In Humanity features pre-production by Jeffrey Weed (Trivium, Korn) and Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Sepultura, Halford). The album was recorded, engineered and mixed by Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust, Jasta, Kingdom of Sorrow) at Dexters Lab Recording, and mastered by Chris Zeuss Harris (Rob Zombie, Queensrÿche, Hatebreed).

No Faith In Humanity tracklisting:

“Colony”

“Trust In No One”

“Divided By Hate” (feat. Nick Bellmore [Toxic Holocaust, Jasta, Kingdom of Sorrow])

“Civilization”

“No Faith In Humanity” (feat. Joey Concepcion [Armageddon, Dead By Wednesday] & Jeff Curtis [Obsession & StikPin])

“Breathe Again”

“Empty Inside”

Album stream:

“Trust In No One” video;

“No Faith In Humanity” video:

Enemy Remains will perform with Nonpoint on February 8th at The Webster in Hartford, CT. The second stage opens at 5 PM and the main stage opens at 7 PM.

Enemy Remains is:

Steve Zimmerman - Drums

Bob Bryk - Keyboards

Tommy Blardo "The Beast" - Guitars/Vocals

Frank Morin - Vocals

Jeff Curtis - Bass

Scott Kadish - Guitars