ENEPSIGOS Premiere New Track "Confess"

Norwegian black metallers Enepsigos have premiered their new track "Confess". The track hails from the band's second album, Wrath Of Wraths, set for international release on March 27th via Osmose Productions.

Despite Enepsigos' 2017 debut album, Plague Of Plagues, having been enthusiastically welcomed by fans of traditional black metal, the band itself always felt that the album did not really go far enough in establishing what Enepsigos, and its music, was all about. But now, with Osmose Productions set to release Enepsigos' sophomore album, Wrath Of Wraths, on March 27th internationally, all that is about to change. Because, according to the band, Wrath Of Wraths is "a manifestation of what Enepsigos really is, and will be. Dark, disgusting, twisted, ritualistic, and violent."

With intro and interludes by Alexander Wolf and V.I.T.H.R, vocals, guitars, and bass for Wrath Of Wraths were recorded at the Bergegarda Studios in Norway, while drums were recorded at the Beastcave Studios in Italy. Mixed and mastered by Tore Stjerna at the Necromorbus Studios in Sweden, and with artwork by Benjamin Vierling and additional inlay artwork by Nestor Avalos, the tracklisting for Wrath Of Wraths is as follows:

"Shields Of Faith"

"Confess"

"Seventh Seal"

"The Whore Is The Temple"

"Cups Of Anger"

"Water And Flesh"

Wrath Of Wraths will be available on CD, digipack, black and limited-edition white vinyl, and digital formats.