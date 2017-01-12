ENEPSIGOS Release “Pagan Rites” Lyric Video

Black metallers Enepsigos, one of the projects of the ubiquitous Norwegian frontman Doedsadmiral (Nordjevel, Svartelder, Doedsvangr), who in the case of Enepsigos, goes under the name of V.I.T.H.R, have today debuted their new lyric video for the track "Pagan Rites" from the band's upcoming debut full-length album, Plague Of Plagues.

Aside from V.I.T.H.R, who formed the band in 2015, on vocals, Enepsigos' lineup includes Straff (ex-Sarkom) on guitars and bass, and Italian drummer Thorns, known for his work with Blut Aus Nord, Deathrow, Fides Inversa, Frostmoon Eclispe and Darvaza, to name but a few. Together, the trio have created a band whose music is dark and brutal, and heavily ritualistic, in the tradition of early Black Metal.

Plague Of Plagues is set for release via Drakkar Productions on January 15th. The eight track album was mixed and mastered by Tore Stjerna at the Necromorbus Studios in Stockholm, Sweden, whilst guitars, bass and vocals were recorded at Velvet Recording, in Spydeberg, Norway, with engineer Christer Krohg, and the drums were recorded at the Beastcave Studios in Italy.

The album artwork was created by Vincent Fouquet and Above Chaos.

Plague Of Plagues tracklisting:



“Plague Of Plagues”

“Råtne Engler”

“Pagan Rites”

“The Cold Bones”

“Manifestvm”

“Massedrapssalmer”

“Ghoul”

“Askenatt”

“Pagan Rites” lyric video: