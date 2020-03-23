ENEPSIGOS Stream New Album Wrath Of Wraths In Its Entirety

Norwegian black metallers Enepsigos are currently streaming the entirety of their second album, Wrath Of Wraths. Set for international release on March 27th via Osmose Productions, you can hear it now.

According to the band, Wrath Of Wraths is "a manifestation of what Enepsigos really is, and will be. Dark, disgusting, twisted, ritualistic, and violent."

Mixed and mastered by Tore Stjerna at Necromorbus Studios in Sweden, with artwork by Benjamin Vierling, and additional inlay artwork by Nestor Avalos, the tracklisting for Wrath Of Wraths is as follows:

"Shields Of Faith"

"Confess"

"Seventh Seal"

"The Whore Is The Temple"

"Cups Of Anger"

"Water And Flesh"

Wrath Of Wraths will be available on CD, digipack, black and limited-edition white vinyl, as well as digital formats. For further details, visit Enepsigos on Facebook.