ENFOLD DARKNESS Stream New Song "The Test Of Wisdom"

Nashville, Tennessee-based purveyors of blackened deathly alchemy Enfold Darkness continue their conquest of all realms as they move closer to the July 14th release of their sophomore full-length, Adversary Omnipotent.

Today the group has premiered "The Test Of Wisdom", a venomous hymn to the void alternating its rage between surging black metal fury and complex death metal devastation. Adding to the brilliance of the song is a guest spot from Inferi and A Loathing Requiem shredder Malcolm Pugh who adds an extra layer to the track with a guest guitar solo.

Tracklisting:

“Awaken, Brak’tal O’Minn”

“Lairs Of The Ascended Masters”

“Liberator Of Mages”

“The Sacred Daemonic”

“Invocation Of Na’ak Ba’ran”

“Banishment”

“Arise, Morning Star, Into The Netherworld”

“The Adversary, Omnipotent”

“Terror Of A Perilous Quest”

“The Test Of Wisdom”

“The Dirge Of The Surrogate Invictus”

“Summoning The Archons”

“Vanish Into Damnation”

