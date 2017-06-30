ENFOLD DARKNESS Stream New Song "The Test Of Wisdom"

June 30, 2017, 44 minutes ago

news enfold darkness black death

ENFOLD DARKNESS Stream New Song "The Test Of Wisdom"

Nashville, Tennessee-based purveyors of blackened deathly alchemy Enfold Darkness continue their conquest of all realms as they move closer to the July 14th release of their sophomore full-length, Adversary Omnipotent.

Today the group has premiered "The Test Of Wisdom", a venomous hymn to the void alternating its rage between surging black metal fury and complex death metal devastation. Adding to the brilliance of the song is a guest spot from Inferi and A Loathing Requiem shredder Malcolm Pugh who adds an extra layer to the track with a guest guitar solo. 

Tracklisting:

“Awaken, Brak’tal O’Minn”
“Lairs Of The Ascended Masters”
“Liberator Of Mages”
“The Sacred Daemonic”
“Invocation Of Na’ak Ba’ran”
“Banishment”
“Arise, Morning Star, Into The Netherworld”
“The Adversary, Omnipotent”
“Terror Of A Perilous Quest”
“The Test Of Wisdom”
“The Dirge Of The Surrogate Invictus”
“Summoning The Archons”
“Vanish Into Damnation” 

“Terror Of A Perilous Quest”:

“The Adversary, Omnipotent”:

 

