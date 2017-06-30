ENFOLD DARKNESS Stream New Song "The Test Of Wisdom"
June 30, 2017, 44 minutes ago
Nashville, Tennessee-based purveyors of blackened deathly alchemy Enfold Darkness continue their conquest of all realms as they move closer to the July 14th release of their sophomore full-length, Adversary Omnipotent.
Today the group has premiered "The Test Of Wisdom", a venomous hymn to the void alternating its rage between surging black metal fury and complex death metal devastation. Adding to the brilliance of the song is a guest spot from Inferi and A Loathing Requiem shredder Malcolm Pugh who adds an extra layer to the track with a guest guitar solo.
Tracklisting:
“Awaken, Brak’tal O’Minn”
“Lairs Of The Ascended Masters”
“Liberator Of Mages”
“The Sacred Daemonic”
“Invocation Of Na’ak Ba’ran”
“Banishment”
“Arise, Morning Star, Into The Netherworld”
“The Adversary, Omnipotent”
“Terror Of A Perilous Quest”
“The Test Of Wisdom”
“The Dirge Of The Surrogate Invictus”
“Summoning The Archons”
“Vanish Into Damnation”
