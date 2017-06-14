ENFOLD DARKNESS Streaming New Track “Terror Of A Perilous Quest”

Nashville's finest technical black/death outfit Enfold Darkness are back. With Adversary Omnipotent on the horizon, the band has released "Terror Of A Perilous Quest". The first single to be released from Adversary Omnipotent thus far, the track goes straight for the jugular and never relents. The album is set for release on Friday, July 14th through The Artisan Era.

Tracklisting:

“Awaken, Brak’tal O’Minn”

“Lairs Of The Ascended Masters”

“Liberator Of Mages”

“The Sacred Daemonic”

“Invocation Of Na’ak Ba’ran”

“Banishment”

“Arise, Morning Star, Into The Netherworld”

“The Adversary, Omnipotent”

“Terror Of A Perilous Quest”

“The Test Of Wisdom”

“The Dirge Of The Surrogate Invictus”

“Summoning The Archons”

“Vanish Into Damnation”

“Terror Of A Perilous Quest”: