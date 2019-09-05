ENFORCER Release "Sail On" Music Video Ahead Of North American Tour With WARBRINGER

Swedish metallers, Enforcer, released their new studio album, Zenith, on April 26 via Nuclear Blast. After playing a string of European clubs shows and festivals, the quartet have just finished a 4-date Mexican tour with US-based thrash metal outfit Warbringer. But that's just the beginning as both bands are kicking off a 54-date North American tour at Brick By Brick in San Diego, CA today.

Following this run, Enforcer will return to European stages in November/December as part of the recently announced European Winter Tour 2019 alongside their label mates Municipal Waster. The tour package is completed by Toxic Holocaust and Skeletal Remains. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

In anticipation and celebration of the aforementioned live activities, Enforcer have released a music video for the track "Sail On," which was directed, filmed and edited by Christoffer Sandler.

Guitarist/vocalist Olof Wikstrand states, "Super excited to release this fourth music video off of Zenith. Takes you back to the recording sessions of the album. Also we are super excited to kick off the North American tour this week. See you out there!"

Zenith can be ordered at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Die For The Devil”

“Zenith Of The Black Sun”

“Searching For You”

“Regrets”

“The End Of A Universe”

“Sail On”

“One Thousand Years Of Darkness”

“Thunder And Hell”

“Forever We Worship The Dark”

“Ode To Death”

“To Another World” (Digipak bonus track)

“Regrets” video:

"Searching For You" lyric video:

"Die For The Devil" video:

Enforcer is:

Olof Wikstrand - vocals, guitars

Jonas Wikstrand - drums, piano & keyboards

Tobias Lindqvist - bass

Jonathan Nordwall - guitars

(Photo - Cintia Regueiro)