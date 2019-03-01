ENFORCER To Release Spanish Version Of Zenith Album; "Muere Por El Diablo" Lyric Video Streaming

Last week, Swedish metallers Enforcer unleashed the first single, '"Die For The Devil", from their forthcoming studio album Zenith, which will be released on April 26 through Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band has revealed a big surprise for their Spanish speaking fans: although Zenith was originally written and recorded in English, the band has decided to record a version in Spanish too. Watch and listen to the official lyric video for the album opener, "Muere Por El Diablo", below.

Guitarist/vocalist Olof Wikstrand states, "Here’s something special for you! This is a tribute to our Latin American fans for being the best fans in the world!"

Purchase the song here.

Zenith (Spanish Version) tracklisting:

"Muere Por El Diablo"

"Zenith Del Sol Negro"

"Voy A Encontrarte"

"Ecos"

"El Fin De Un Universo"

"Navego"

"Mil Años En Las Sombras"

"Rendido Al Trueno Infernal"

"Por Siempre Seguimos La Oscuridad"

"Oda A La Muerte"

Zenith can be pre-ordered at this location. Pre-order the album digitally to receive "Die For The Devil"/"Muere Por El Diablo" instantly (Amazon and iTunes only)!

Tracklisting:

“Die For The Devil”

“Zenith Of The Black Sun”

“Searching For You”

“Regrets”

“The End Of A Universe”

“Sail On”

“One Thousand Years Of Darkness”

“Thunder And Hell”

“Forever We Worship The Dark”

“Ode To Death”

“To Another World” (Digipak bonus track)

"Die For The Devil" video:

Enforcer is:

Olof Wikstrand - vocals, guitars

Jonas Wikstrand - drums, piano & keyboards

Tobias Lindqvist - bass

Jonathan Nordwall - guitars

(Photo - Cintia Regueiro)