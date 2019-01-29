ENFORCER To Release Zenith Album In April; First Details Revealed

It's been silent for a while in the camp of Swedish metallers Enforcer. But now the quartet is back with their fifth studio album, Zenith. The record will be unleashed on April 26th via Nuclear Blast Records, and contains 10 brand new anthems, bringing not only classic tunes, but also fresh blood to the band's unique sound. In addition, guitarist Jonathan Nordwall debuts as new permanent member of the group on the forthcoming offering.

Comments guitarist/vocalist Olof Wikstrand, "Zenith is definitely the most ambitious project we ever engaged ourselves in. I think all together we spent over two and a half years to write, produce and record it all. We are super excited to finally get this one out to you all. Beware the 'Zenith Of The Black Sun'."

With the drums having been recorded at Soundtrade Studios, Stockholm and the rest of the tracking completed at Hvergelmer Studios, Arvika, Zenith was produced by Enforcer themselves. The artwork was created by Italian artist Velio Josto.

More details coming soon, stay tuned.

Enforcer is:

Olof Wikstrand - vocals, guitars

Jonas Wikstrand - drums, piano & keyboards

Tobias Lindqvist - bass

Jonathan Nordwall - guitars

(Photo - Cintia Regueiro)