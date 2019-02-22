ENFORCER Unveil “Die For The Devil” Digital Single, Video; Zenith Preorders Live

Swedish metallers Enforcer recently announced the release of their highly anticipated new studio album Zenith, their first record in 4 years. Today, the quartet has launched a music video in support of the stomping first single, "Die For The Devil," to give their fans a first taster of their forthcoming offering.

Guitarist/vocalist Olof Wikstrand comments, "'Die For The Devil' is the opening track of Zenith. We wanted a huge intro track where the greatness lies in the simplicity and where we can integrate the audience into a song at an early stage. The video is once again directed by our childhood friend Gustav Ohman Spjuth who has been directing pretty much all other videos we have done."

Find preorders at this location. Preorder the album digitally to receive "Die For The Devil" instantly (Amazon and iTunes only)!

Tracklisting:

“Die For The Devil”

“Zenith Of The Black Sun”

“Searching For You”

“Regrets”

“The End Of A Universe”

“Sail On”

“One Thousand Years Of Darkness”

“Thunder And Hell”

“Forever We Worship The Dark”

“Ode To Death”

“To Another World” (Digipak bonus track)

"Die For The Devil" video:

Enforcer is:

Olof Wikstrand - vocals, guitars

Jonas Wikstrand - drums, piano & keyboards

Tobias Lindqvist - bass

Jonathan Nordwall - guitars

(Photo - Cintia Regueiro)