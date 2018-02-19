ENGEL Announce Abandon All Hope Album

This year will mark the eagerly awaited 5th studio album Abandon all Hope from the Iconic Sons of Sweden Engel. As expected with this new release, it will illustrate the much lauded and artistically crafted symmetry for which the band are known and to set a high standard for 2018 and to lead the revolution going forward.



Since their Inception back in 2005 with their unique style and approach, they became a part of the acclaimed Sound of the Gothenburg death metal music scene.



The band has been proven to be a force to be reckoned with in their own right and have established themselves as true masters of the Gothenburg sound, always encompassing their mixture of incredibly skilled and crafted guitar riffs with outstanding melodic harmonies whilst still retaining the hard edge and power that have defined this incredible band and their veritable wall of sound.





Tracklisting:

“The Darkest Void”

“The Legacy Of Nothing”

“Book Of Lies”

“As I Fall”

“Buried”

“Untouchable”

“Death Reversed”

“Across The Abyss”

“Gallows Tree”

“Abandon All Hope”

“The Condemned”