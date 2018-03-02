ENGEL Release Official Music Video For New Song "The Condemned"

Sweden's Engel have released a video for the new single "The Condemned". The track will be featured on the band's new album, Abandon All Hope, out on May 11th via Gain. Watch the video below, and pre-order the new album here.

Abandon All Hope will illustrate the much lauded and artistically crafted symmetry for which the band are known. Engel have established themselves as true masters of the Gothenburg sound, always encompassing their mixture of incredibly skilled and crafted guitar riffs with outstanding melodic harmonies whilst still retaining the hard edge and power that have defined this incredible band and their veritable wall of sound.

Tracklisting:

“The Darkest Void”

“The Legacy Of Nothing”

“Book Of Lies”

“As I Fall”

“Buried”

“Untouchable”

“Death Reversed”

“Across The Abyss”

“Gallows Tree”

“Abandon All Hope”

“The Condemned”

“The Condemned” video:

(Photo - Vincent Laine)